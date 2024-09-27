iPhone 16 Pro Max 45W Charging: You WON’T Believe What Happened!

The release of the iPhone 16 series, particularly the Pro Max model, has generated significant buzz surrounding its charging capabilities. Rumors and leaks prior to the launch suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro Max would support 45W charging via USB-C, a substantial upgrade from previous models. However, extensive testing has revealed a more nuanced reality. The video below from Matt Talks Tech tests how fast the new iPhone 16 Pro Max can charge.

Putting the iPhone 16 Pro Max to the Test

To determine the actual charging capabilities of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, a series of rigorous tests were conducted. The primary focus was to verify whether the device could indeed achieve the rumored 45W charging speed when connected to a USB-C power source. The tests involved:

Using two different power banks with USB-C ports to ensure consistency

Testing charging speeds at various battery levels (14%, 25%, 30%)

Employing different cables and power banks to provide a comprehensive analysis

The Results: Expectations vs. Reality

Despite the anticipation surrounding the 45W charging capability, the test results painted a different picture. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, along with other models in the iPhone 16 series, did not achieve the expected 45W charging speed when connected to a USB-C power source. However, some interesting observations were made:

The i 16 Pro Max exhibited better charging performance at lower battery levels

The new MagSafe charger, designed specifically for the iPhone 16 series, successfully delivered its claimed 25W charging speed

Older MagSafe chargers, rated at 15W, sometimes exceeded their rated wattage, reaching up to 18W

Implications for iPhone Users

The findings from the 16 Pro Max charging tests have several implications for users:

Temper expectations: While the rumored 45W charging capability generated excitement, it is essential to understand that the actual charging speeds may not match the hype. Stick with MagSafe: The new MagSafe charger proves to be an effective and reliable option for charging the iPhone 16 series, delivering the promised 25W charging speed. Older MagSafe chargers still viable: If you own an older iPhone model and have an existing MagSafe charger, you may not need to upgrade immediately. These chargers can still provide satisfactory charging performance.

Summary

The iPhone 16 Pro Max, while packed with impressive features, does not quite live up to the rumored 45W charging capability via USB-C. However, this does not diminish its overall performance or value. The device still offers fast charging through the new MagSafe charger, which delivers a reliable 25W charging speed. Additionally, older MagSafe chargers remain a viable option for users with previous iPhone models. As always, it is crucial to approach rumors and leaks with a grain of salt and wait for official information and thorough testing before drawing conclusions. The 6 Pro Max, despite not meeting the 45W charging expectation, still represents a powerful and feature-rich smartphone that caters to the needs of modern users.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



