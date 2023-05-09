iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max details revealed

The iPhone 15 has not even launched and now we have some details on its successor, the iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, these handsets will not launch until 2o24, but there are already details about the handsets emerging.

Now it looks like we have some details on the screen sizes of the two handsets, the iPhone 16 Pro will apparently feature a 6.3-inch display and the 16 Pro Max will come with a larger 6.9-inch display, the news comes in a report from Ross Young.

The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with a 6.7-inch display, these are expected to be the same sizes as the displays on this year’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models.

If these new details are correct then in 2024 we will see larger displays on the iPhone Pro and Pro Max models, it is not clear as yet on whether we will also see larger displays on the standard iPhone 16 models. These will be Apple’s largest iPhones to date.

Apple will launch their new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro smartphones later this year, we are expecting these new iPhones to launch in September, and they will share a similar design to the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro. Some of the upgrades will include slimmer bezels, new cameras, faster processors, and more. I guess we will have to wait until 2024 to see these new larger iPhones.

Source Ross Young , MacRumors





