iPhone 14 to have always on display for new iOS 16 lock screen

Apple’s iOS 16 will bring a new Lock Screen to the iPhone with the new iOS 16 software update, now it looks like the iPhone 14 will have an always-on display.

This is a rumor we heard previously, the latest news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has revealed that the new iPhone range will come with an always-on display.

Apple’s iOS 16 is getting some upgrades for the Lock Screen with a range of customizable widgets and this will be designed for the new always-on display. It is possible that some of these widgets and features may only be available for the new iPhone 14 range.

Like the Apple Watch, the iPhone 14 Pro will be able to show widgets displaying weather, calendars, stocks, activities and other data while the screen remains at a low brightness and frame rate. And there will be a setting—also like the Apple Watch—that keeps sensitive data from appearing on the lock screen for all to see.

The new iPhone 14 lineup will also get a range of other upgrades, this will include improved cameras, specifically the front-facing camera. There will also be a new processor and the Pro models are expected to get rid of the notch on the front of the display.

The new iPhone 14 range is expected to launch in September along with the new iOS 16 software update and a new Apple Watch.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors

Image Credit: Penfer

