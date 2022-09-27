iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max (Video)

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the top model in this year’s iPhone 14 range, the handset gets a number of upgrades over the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Now we get to find out how the new iPhone 14 Pro Max compares to the iPhone 13 Pro Max in a new video from Zollotech.

As we can see from the video the design of the two handsets is very similar, Apple is expected to release a new design next year with the iPhone 15.

Both handsets have a 6.7-inch display, the main difference between the two is the front cameras, the 14 Pro Max comes with a pill-shaped camera hole which Apple calls the Dynamic Island. The iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with a notch on the front of the display. The display on the new iPhone is also an always-on display, this is available on both pro models.

Other upgrades on this new iPhone 14 Pro model include the cameras, the handset now comes with a 48-megapixel main camera and two 12-megapixel secondary cameras. There is also a twelve-megapixel camera on the front of the new iPhone

Apple has introduced a new processor for this year’s iPhone 14 Pro models, the Apple A16 Bionic, this is only in the Pro models. The standard iPhone 14 models use the A15 which is used in the iPhone 13 models as well.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max has also had a RAM upgrade, apparently all of this years iPhone 14 models come with 6GB of RAM.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



