iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite launched in the US

Apple has announced that its new iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite feature has launched in the US from today.

It is also launching in some more countries next month, this will include the UK, Ireland, Germany, and France.

The Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is designed to let you alert emergency services when you have no cellular signal on your iPhone.

Apple today announced its groundbreaking safety service Emergency SOS via satellite is now available to customers in the US and Canada. Available on all iPhone 14 models, the innovative technology enables users to message with emergency services while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, if users want to reassure friends and family of their whereabouts while traveling off the grid, they can now open the Find My app and share their location via satellite. Emergency SOS via satellite is available in the US and Canada starting today, November 15, and will come to France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK in December.

“Some of the most popular places to travel are off the beaten path and simply lack cellular coverage. With Emergency SOS via satellite, the iPhone 14 lineup provides an indispensable tool that can get users the help they need while they are off the grid,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Our teams worked tirelessly to tackle a new set of technical challenges to bring this service to life, in addition to building a reliable on-the-ground infrastructure. Emergency SOS via satellite is a breakthrough service available only on the iPhone 14 lineup, and a new innovation that we hope will provide our customers some peace of mind.”

You can find out more details about the new iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite feature over at Apple at the link below.

Source Apple





