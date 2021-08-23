iPhone 13 will not feature under display Touch ID

Apple has been testing out under display Touch ID for its iPhones and there were rumors that the iPhone 13 would get the feature.

Now it looks like we may have to wait until the iPhone 14 to see under display Touch ID on an iPhone. The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has said that the technology has not made it into this years handsets.

The iPhone 13 range of smartphones will continue to use Face ID for security just like the iPhone 12. This years models are getting a number of other upgrades.

The new iPhones will come with an updated design over the iPhone 12, the display will also get some design changes, this will include a smaller notch than the current handsets.

There will be four new iPhones this year, the 13 and 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max and they will all come with the new Apple A15 Bionic processor and more RAM than the current models.

The handsets are expected to get larger batteries than the current range and they will also get a range of camera upgrades.

Apple are expected to launch their new iPhones in September, the handsets will come with the new iOS 15 software. There will also be the new Apple Watch Series 7 at the same time and watchOS 8. As soon as we get some details on the exact launch date, we will let you know.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors

