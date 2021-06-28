iPhone 13 release date expected to be in September

This years new iPhone 13 smartphones are expected to land in September,w e can expect the release date of the new iPhones to be some time in September.

Apple normally releases its new iPhones in September, last years handsets were delayed slightly and ended up launching in October.

According to a recent report, Apple is starting to get production of this years iPhones ready by pulling in component orders for the handsets from its suppliers.

This normally happens around this time with production of the handsets starting in late July, so this would suggest a release date of some time in September for the new iPhone 13 handsets.

We do not have a specific release date as yet for the handsets, although it could possibly be some time around the middle of September.

This years iPhones are expected to get various upgrades over the current line up, this will include larger capacity batteries with improved battery life. We are also expecting the cameras on the new iPhones to be updated and we heard earlier that the ultrawide camera on the iPhone will come with auto focus.

There are rumors of four models this year, two iPhone 13 and two iPhone 13 Pro models, all will be powered by a new Apple A15 Bionic processor and will come with iOS 15. We are also expecting Apple to launch their new Apple Watch 7 at the same time.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

