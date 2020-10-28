Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



iPhone 12 smartphones could offer reverse charging for accessories in the future

By

iPhone 12

The new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro handsets comes with wireless charging and Apple’s new MagSafe charging, according to a recent report, they may offer reverse wireless charging for accessories like Apple’s AirPods.

An FCC filing for the handsets, which was discovered by Jeremy Horwitz from VentureBeat suggests that this is a feature that Apple could introduce in the future.

The filing reveals that Apple’s new iPhone 12 models could be used to wireless charge accessories like Apple’s AirPods and more. This feature is not active at the moment so Apple may introduce this feature in the future with a software update.

Source MacRumors

Filed Under: Apple, Apple iPhone, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals