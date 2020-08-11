iPhone 12 shipments expected to remain high this year

There have been rumors that the COVId-19 outbreak would affect the demand for this years iPhone 12 and subsequently the amount of handsets Apple will make.

According to a recent report, shipments of this years iPhone 12 are expected to remain the same as previous years.

There were estimates that shipments of these new iPhones would be down between 25% and 30% on last year, although it looks like this will not be the case.

According to a recent report by the China Securities Journal, Apple’s supply chain has not been told by Apple to reduce their original shipment target. So it would appear that Apple is expecting demand for this years handsets to be high.

The iPhone 12 range will be Apple’s first 5G iPhones, so this is expected to boot demand for the device and we are expecting to see four versions of the new iPhone this year. Two standard models with a 5.4 inch and 6.1 inch display and two Pro models with a 6.1 inch and 6.7 inch display.

Source CS, MyFixGuide

Image Credit: Sonny Dickson / Twitter

