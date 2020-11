iPhone 12 Pro Max gets taken apart (Video)

We previously saw a durability test for the new iPhone 12 Pro Max and now we get to find out what is inside the handset in a new video.

The video below from JerryRigEverything gives us a look at what is inside Apple’s new top model in their iPhone 12 range.



The new iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with a 6.7 inch Super Retina display and it features the new Apple A14 Bionic processor.

The handset comes with a triple rear camera system with a 12 megapixel wide, 12 megapixel ultrawide and a 12 megapixel telephoto camera, it also comes with a LiDAR scanner.

