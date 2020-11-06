iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini pre-orders start at 1PM in the UK

The new iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini smartphones will go up for pre-order from today, and pre-orders in the UK start at 1PM UK time.

The handsets will be available to pre-order for the next seven days and they will then go on sale next Friday the 13th of November.

The iPhone 12 Mini will start at £699 and the iPhone 12 Pro MaX will start at £1,099, Apple also offers their iPhone 12 handset which starts at £799 and the iPhone 12 Pro which retails for £999.

You can find out more details about all four models of Apple’s iPhones over at their website at the link below, pre-orders of the new handsets will start in the UK at 1PM.

Source Apple

