iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini now available at Vodafone

The new iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini have gone on sale in the UK today and now the handsets are available from mobile carrier Vodafone.

Vodafone are offering a range of deals on the iPhone 12 Mini and 12 Pro max handsets, the iPhone 12 Mini is available from £46 with £29 up front and the 12 Pro Max from £66 a month with £29 up front.

The new iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini are now available from Vodafone – the UK’s best mobile data network, London’s best 5G network and the UK’s best network, as voted by the readers of Trusted Reviews*.

Vodafone customers can be the proud owners of the new iPhone 12 Pro Max for £66 per month (£29 upfront cost) or the new iPhone 12 mini for just £46 per month (£29 upfront cost) on Vodafone’s Unlimited Max plan when they trade in their old iPhone**.

You can find out more details about the new iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini over at Vodafone a the link below.

Source Vodafone

