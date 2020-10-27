iPhone 12 Pro Make movies like movies promo video released

Apple has released a new promo video for its iPhone 12 Pro smartphone, this one focuses on camera on the new iPhone Pro and also its Dolby Vision feature.

The Dolby Vision feature will be available on the 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max handsets, the 12 Pro is available now and the 12 Pro Max will launch next month.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Both the iPhone 12 Pro models have the same camera setups, this includes three 12 megapixel cameras, one with a wide angle lens, the other with a telephoto lens and the third with an ultrawide lens, there is also a LiDAR scanner on the handset.

Source Apple / YouTube

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals