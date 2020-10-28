iPhone 12 Pro gets taken apart (Video)

The new iPhone 12 Pro launched last week along with the iPhone 12 and now we get to find out what is inside the device.

The guys from iFixit have taken Apple’s new 5G iPhone apart on video and we get to find out what changes are inside this years iPhone.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video there are a number of changes inside the handset, including a number of design changes to the way it is constructed.

This years iPhone 12 Pro gets a range of upgrades over the previous handset which include the new Apple A14 processor, three new cameras and also a new LiDAR scanner and more.

Apple has also introduced a new tougher display with Ceramic Shield and we recently saw in a video that this improved the durability of the handsets display.

Source & Image Credit: iFixit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals