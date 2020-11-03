iPhone 12 Pro gets taken apart on video

We recently saw a durability test video for the new iPhone 12 Pro and now we have another video from JerryRigEverything.

The video below gives us a look at what is inside the new iPhone 12 Pro, the handset is powered by Apple’s new A14 Bionic processor.

The iPhone 12 Pro also comes with a large magnet in the back of the device that it used for the new Apple MagSafe charger.

The device comes with a 6.1 inch OLED display with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels and it comes with 6GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB,, 256GB and 512GB of storage.

On the front of the handset there is a 12 megapixel TrueDepth camera and on the back there are three 12 megapixel cameras. The device also features a LiDAR scanner on the back.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

