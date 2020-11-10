iPhone 12 Mini smartphone gets reviewed

We just saw a review video of the new iPhone 12 Pro Max and now we have another video of the iPhone 12 Mini.

The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a look at Apple’s new small smartphone, the handset comes with a 5.4 inch display.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The handset features the Apple A14 Bionic processor and it comes with a 5.4 inch display that has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The device also features Apple’s MagSafe technology, although it does not charge as fast as the other iPhone 12 models.

On the back of the handset there are two 12 megapixel cameras, one wide and one ultrawide and on the front there is a 12 megapixel TrueDepth camera. Prices for the new iPhone 12 Mini start at $699 and the handset will go on sale this Friday.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals