iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max now available

The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are now available to buy in the UK, the handsets have been available to pre-order since last Friday.

The iPhone 12 Mini is available fro,m Apple for £699, this is for the 64GB model, the 128GB model will set you back £749 and the 256GB model £849.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is more expensive, this handset starts at £1099 for the 128GB mode, if you want 256GB of storage this is going to cost you £1,199 and the top model with 512GB of storage is £1,399.

The new iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max handsets are now available to buy in the UK, you can find out more details over at Apple at the link below.

Source Apple

