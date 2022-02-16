iPhone 12 gets USB-C and its headed to eBay

Three engineers from Slovakia have managed to install a working USB-C port on the iPhone 12 and they plan to sell the device on eBay.

Roman Mytnik, Norbert Hidas, and Peter Hidas decided to switch the lightning port on an iPhone 12 Pro Max for USB-C and they now have a fully working iPhone 12 that charges via USB-C.



We have heard about an iPhone being kitted out with USB-C before when Kenny Pi managed to install USB-C on an iPhone X, this time it is one of Apple’s more recent iPhones.

The original idea to do something like this came after watching the first and later the second video from Kenny Pi, who implemented the Lightning connector for a USB-C connector on the iPhone X and caused a lot of uproar on the Internet tech scene. Also, some YouTubers have noted in their videos that they use a Macbook or iPad (which already has USB-C connectors) in their work and have an iPhone that they would welcome a single connector on all devices so they can use one charger and one cable for all their devices. Since we probably won’t see a similar move from Apple (rather, Apple will remove the physical connector altogether), we took it as a challenge: What if we did? ”

You can see more details about how Roman Mytnik, Norbert Hidas, and Peter Hidas managed to get USB-C working on the iPhone 12.

Source & Image Credit: Vosevete IT

