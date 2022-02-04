How to delete apps on the iPhone

This guide is designed to teach you how to delete an app on the iPhone or iPad, if you are a new user of the iPhone then you may have downloaded some apps that you want to get rid of on your device. It is fairly easy to remove unwanted apps from the iPhone. You may also want to tidy up your home screen on your device and remove some apps from there.

There are two options for removing apps from your iPhone and its home screen, they can either be deleted permanently from your device, or they can be hidden from the home screen for later use.

How do I permanently delete an app on my iPhone?

You can permanently delete an app from your iPhone or iPad Home screen or you can delete it from the App library on your device. The App Library feature is only available on the iPhone at the moment. It is coming to the iPad with iOS 15.

Follow steps bellow to delete the app from your home screen.

Locate the app you want to delete and then hold the app. A pop menu will appear on your home screen Select Delete App. You will de asked again if you want to remove the app select Delete. The app has now been permanently removed from your device.

Follow the steps below to delete an app from the App Library.

Go to the app Library by swiping left on your iPhone. Press and hold the app you want to delete on your iPhone. A popup menu appears, select Delete on your iPhone. You will be asked again if you want to delete the app, click Delete. The app will be permanently removed from your iPhone.

How do I temporarily delete apps or hide them on my iPhone or iPad?

This is a useful feature if you want to hide apps on your device Home Screen but then use them at a later date, they will still be available on your device and they can be easily found from withing the App Library on your iPhone or iPad.

Follow the steps below to hide an app on your iPhone or iPad home screen.

Press and hold the app you want to remove. Click Edit Home Screen. The apps will jiggle on you device, press the – ion the top left corner. Select Remove From Home Screen The app has been removed but is available through the Appl Library on your device.

We hope you find this guide useful, if you have any questions leave a comment below and let us know. You can find out more details over at Apple’s website. This guide was written using iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, which is the current version of Apple’s iPhone and iPad software at the time of writing.

Image Credit: Brett Jordan

