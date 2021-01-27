Arc Pulse minimalist iPhone 12 case constructed from surgical stainless steel

Apple iPhone 12 owners searching for a new case, may be interested in the Arc Pulse which is now available via Indiegogo InDemand. Designed by a team based in the Netherlands, the Arc Pulse iPhone 12 case has been designed to allow you to protect your smart phone “like never before” say its creators. The new case allows you to preserve the iPhone experience, yet provides protection where it matters. Offering a patented two-part minimalist design, constructed from precision made aerospace grade metals.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $94 or £70 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 27% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Arc Pulse campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the Arc Pulse iPhone 12 case project review the promotional video below.

“With Arc Pulse, you can finally enjoy the iPhone experience while preserving it, too – no compromises. At Arc, you are the center of our development efforts.”

The Arc Pulse iPhone 12 case is available in silver titanium and black aluminium finishes and will not interfere with your 5G reception. Available for all iPhone 12 models the minimalist case is constructed from surgical grade stainless steel. The Arc Pulse’s dual-layer protection system combines the best of two worlds, the shock distribution properties of a hard shell and shock absorption of a soft inner layer.

“You love the design, aesthetics, material, and feel of iPhones? But you also want to keep your iPhone protected to preserve your experience for the months and years to come? Then you probably know the frustration that comes with unboxing your iPhone just to box it right back into one of the many bulky, unaesthetic veils called phone cases. “

“With Arc Pulse, you can experience your iPhone as it was intended to be. During our design process, we extract essential features – those aspects of your iPhone that matter most to you, true to our motto: Essential Design. Essential Engineering. Essentially for You.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the iPhone 12 case, jump over to the official Arc Pulse crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

