iPhone 12 Apple A14 processor rumored to be first 3GHz ARM based mobile processor

This years iPhone 12 range of smartphones are rumored to come with a new Apple A14 mobile processor and now it looks like we may have some more information on this new processor.

According to a recent report by Research Snipers this years Apple A14 processor will the the first ARM based mobile processor to exceed 3GHz.

The new A14 processor will apparently exceed 3.1GHz and the processor will be constructed using TSMC’s 5nm process.

We are expecting to see five different versions of the new iPhone 12 this year, there will be two standard models with a 5.4 inch display the other with a 6.1 inch display. The Pro models of the handset will come with a 6.1 inch display and a 6.7 inch display.

Apple were expected to launch this years iPhone 12 handsets in September, although this depend on what happens with the coronavirus outbreak, it could be delayed until October.

Source Research Snipers, MacRumors

Image Credit: EverythingApplePro

