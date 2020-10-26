iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro taken apart by iFixit

As soon as a new iPhone is released the guys from iFixit take the device apart to find out what is inside and they have now done this with the new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro handsets.

Both devices share a similar design, although they have slightly different specifications, the video below gives us a look at the teardown of the new iPhone 12.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As the design of the two handsets is the same, then they will have the same amount of work involved to repair them.

When iFixit takes a device apart it gives the device a score of between 1 to 10, 1 means it is very difficult to repair and 10 means it is east to repair. These new iPhones managed to score 6 out of 10 which is a good score for one of Apple’s iPhones, they usually score lower than this.

You can find out more details about the teardown of the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro handsets over at iFixit at the link below.

Source iFixit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals