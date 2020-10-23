iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro now available from Vodafone

The new iPhopne 12 and iPhone 12 Pro launched in the UK earlier today and now they are available from Vodafone in the UK.

Vodafone is offering the two new iPhones on a range of their contracts and prices start at £50 a month with a £29 upfront cost on Unlimited Max when they trade in their old iPhone.

The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now available from Vodafone UK – the UK’s best mobile data network, London’s best 5G network and the UK Best Network, as voted by the readers of Trusted Reviews. Vodafone customers can be the proud owners of the new iPhone 12 for just £50 per month (£29 upfront cost) on Unlimited Max when they trade in their old iPhone.**

For more flexible options, without contracts, customers can also choose to purchase their iPhone on VOXI, the network that gives you endless social media. The new Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are available from £32pm (+£10 for a 12GB SIM only plan) and from £40pm (+£10 for a 12GB SIM only plan) respectively. For customers that want Endless Video, which includes unlimited streaming across six video apps – Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, My5, TVPlayer and UKTV Play – the new devices are available from £32pm (+£15 for an 15GB SIM only plan) for the iPhone 12 and £40pm (+£15 for an 15GB SIM only plan) for the iPhone 12 Pro.

