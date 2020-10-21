iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro get unboxed (Video)

The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will launch later this week and now we get to have a look at Apple’s new iPhone’s in a new video from Marques Brownlee.

The video below gives us a good look at both of Apple’s new iPhones, these two are launching this week, there are two more models that will launch next month.

As we can see from the video the design of the handsets has changed slightly over the iPhone 11, it now comes with a less rounded design.

These new iPhones get a number of updates over the previous handsets, this includes new cameras and more.

Pricing for the iPhone 12 start at $799and the iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999, Apple will also launch their iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max next month, pre-orders of both handsets starts on the 6th of November.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

