Mac on an iPad: The Complete Guide to iPadOS 26 Windowed Apps (Tiling & Resizing)

With the release of iPadOS 26, Apple has introduced advanced windowing features that transform your iPad into a highly capable multitasking device. These updates allow you to open apps in resizable windows, arrange them side by side, and create custom layouts tailored to your workflow. The video below from Apple provides a detailed walkthrough of these features, helping you harness the full potential of your iPad for productivity and organization.

Getting Started: Allowing Windowed Apps

To take advantage of the new windowing capabilities, you first need to enable the feature in your iPad settings. Follow these steps to get started:

Launch the Settings app on your iPad.

app on your iPad. Navigate to the Multitasking and Gestures section.

section. Toggle on the option for windowed apps.

This initial setup is crucial for unlocking the ability to work with multiple app windows, laying the foundation for a more versatile and efficient workspace.

Resizing and Moving Windows

Once windowing is activated, you can adjust the size and position of app windows to suit your workflow. This flexibility allows you to create a workspace that adapts to your specific needs. Here’s how to manage your windows:

Resizing: Drag the handle located at the top or bottom edge of the window to adjust its size.

Drag the handle located at the top or bottom edge of the window to adjust its size. Moving: Tap and hold the title bar of the window, then drag it to your desired location on the screen.

These simple gestures enable you to organize your apps in a way that maximizes both visibility and accessibility.

Tiling Apps for Side-by-Side Work

Tiling apps is a powerful feature that allows you to work with two apps simultaneously, making it easier to multitask. Whether you’re comparing documents, referencing information, or managing multiple tasks, tiling apps can streamline your workflow. To tile apps:

Drag one app window to the edge of the screen until it snaps into place.

Open another app in the remaining space on the screen.

Use the adjustable divider between the two apps to resize their windows as needed.

This functionality is particularly useful for tasks such as drafting an email while reviewing notes or comparing data across two apps.

Seamlessly Dragging Content Between Apps

The drag-and-drop feature in iPadOS 26 enhances multitasking by allowing you to move content effortlessly between apps. This eliminates the need for repetitive copying and pasting, saving time and effort. Here are some practical examples:

Drag a photo from your gallery directly into a presentation or email.

Move text from a note into a document with a simple gesture.

This intuitive feature makes it easier to integrate information from multiple sources into your work, boosting productivity.

Managing Open Windows

Keeping your workspace organized is essential for efficient multitasking. iPadOS 26 offers intuitive tools to help you manage your open windows effectively. Here’s how you can stay in control:

Minimize or close windows: Use the window controls to reduce clutter on your screen.

Use the window controls to reduce clutter on your screen. Access minimized apps: Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to open the app switcher and view all active apps.

Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to open the app switcher and view all active apps. Rearrange windows: Drag and reposition windows to prioritize tasks or create a more organized layout.

These tools ensure that your workspace remains streamlined, allowing you to focus on what matters most.

Creating Custom App Layouts

For users who need advanced multitasking capabilities, iPadOS 26 allows you to create custom app layouts. These predefined configurations let you divide your screen into multiple sections, optimizing your workspace for specific tasks. Some layout options include:

Quartered screen: Split the screen into four sections to work with four apps simultaneously.

Split the screen into four sections to work with four apps simultaneously. Vertical or horizontal splits: Divide the screen into two or three sections for focused multitasking.

These layouts are ideal for managing complex workflows, such as editing a video while monitoring emails and referencing a calendar.

Switching Between Apps

Efficient navigation between apps is a key component of multitasking on the iPad. The app switcher and home screen widgets make it easy to access the tools you need. Here’s how to switch between apps seamlessly:

Using the app switcher: Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to view all open apps, then tap the app you want to use.

Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to view all open apps, then tap the app you want to use. Widgets: Add widgets to your home screen for quick access to frequently used apps and real-time updates, such as weather forecasts or calendar events.

These features ensure that you can move between tasks quickly and efficiently, minimizing downtime.

Maximizing Productivity with iPadOS 26

The advanced windowing features in iPadOS 26 are designed to help you work smarter by providing tools that adapt to your needs. By allowing windowed apps, resizing and tiling windows, and using drag-and-drop functionality, you can create a workspace that supports your productivity goals. Whether you’re managing multiple projects, organizing your daily tasks, or simply looking to streamline your workflow, these features offer the flexibility and efficiency to keep you on track.

Source & Image Credit: Apple Support



