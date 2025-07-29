iPadOS 26: A Deep Dive into the Mac-like Features

iPadOS 26 marks a pivotal step in Apple’s mission to redefine the iPad as a device that seamlessly blends the portability of a tablet with the functionality of a desktop. With a focus on enhanced multitasking, streamlined file management, and desktop-level precision, this update caters to both casual users and professionals. It aims to deliver a more versatile and productive experience while preserving the simplicity that has long been synonymous with the iPad. The video below from MacRumors gives us more details about the new iPadOS 26 and its range of features.

Multitasking Reimagined

The multitasking capabilities in iPadOS 26 have been significantly upgraded, offering users a more flexible and intuitive way to manage their workflows. You can now resize and reposition app windows freely, creating a desktop-like environment that mirrors the functionality of macOS. A new toggle in the Control Center allows you to switch effortlessly between full-screen apps and multitasking layouts, providing greater control over how you organize your workspace.

The introduction of Mac-inspired traffic light controls simplifies window management, allowing users to quickly configure split-screen or multi-app setups. For those accustomed to desktop workflows, the new Exposé-like view offers a clear and organized overview of all open applications, making app switching faster and more intuitive. While some users may still prefer the Stage Manager feature from earlier versions, this update caters to those who favor a more traditional multitasking approach.

File Management Gets Smarter

The Files app in iPadOS 26 has undergone a comprehensive overhaul, making it a more powerful tool for organizing and accessing files. Key updates include:

Customizable folders with colors and emojis, allowing for easier categorization and personalization.

with colors and emojis, allowing for easier categorization and personalization. Resizable columns and collapsible folders, improving navigation and reducing visual clutter.

and collapsible folders, improving navigation and reducing visual clutter. A detailed list view that enhances file visibility and provides more information at a glance.

that enhances file visibility and provides more information at a glance. The ability to set default apps for specific file types, addressing a long-standing demand from users.

Additionally, folders can now be placed directly on the dock for quick access, streamlining workflows for users who frequently switch between projects. While this feature enhances convenience, it requires thoughtful organization to prevent the dock from becoming overcrowded. These updates make the Files app a more versatile tool, appealing to both casual users and professionals who rely on efficient file management.

Precision and Control: Cursor and Menu Bar Enhancements

For tasks that demand greater accuracy, iPadOS 26 introduces a traditional arrow cursor, offering desktop-level precision for activities like document editing, graphic design, and spreadsheet management. This feature is particularly beneficial for users who rely on external keyboards and trackpads, as it provides a more familiar and efficient interface.

Complementing this is the addition of a new menu bar in multitasking mode. This bar provides quick access to keyboard shortcuts and app-specific functions, streamlining workflows and reducing the need to navigate through multiple menus. Together, these updates bring the iPad experience closer to that of a desktop, making it a more capable device for productivity-focused tasks.

Integrated Tools for Creative and Professional Workflows

iPadOS 26 introduces a native Preview app, allowing users to edit PDFs and images directly within the system. This eliminates the need for third-party apps, simplifying tasks like annotating documents, highlighting text, and making quick adjustments to images. When paired with the Apple Pencil, these tools become even more powerful, allowing precise edits and intuitive interactions.

This integration is particularly valuable for professionals and creatives, as it streamlines workflows and reduces the time spent switching between apps. Whether you’re reviewing contracts, editing photos, or collaborating on projects, the native tools in iPadOS 26 make the iPad a more capable and efficient device.

Background Task Processing for Enhanced Productivity

One of the standout features of iPadOS 26 is its ability to handle background tasks. Whether you’re transferring large files, exporting videos, or running resource-intensive applications, the iPad can now perform these processes in the background while you continue working on other tasks. This capability is especially useful for professionals who need to maximize productivity without interruptions, as it allows for seamless multitasking and improved efficiency.

Additional Features and Visual Refinements

iPadOS 26 also introduces a range of supplementary features and visual enhancements that further elevate the user experience:

Live translation across Messages, FaceTime, and phone calls, allowing real-time communication in multiple languages.

across Messages, FaceTime, and phone calls, allowing real-time communication in multiple languages. A dedicated Games app that organizes and tracks downloaded titles, creating a centralized hub for gaming enthusiasts.

that organizes and tracks downloaded titles, creating a centralized hub for gaming enthusiasts. A refreshed interface with a liquid glass design, offering a sleek and modern aesthetic that complements the functional upgrades.

These additions enhance the iPad’s versatility, making it a more appealing device for a wide range of users, from gamers to professionals.

A Versatile Platform for Work and Play

With iPadOS 26, Apple continues to blur the line between tablet and desktop functionality, delivering an operating system that balances power and simplicity. The advanced multitasking tools, improved file management, and enhanced precision make the iPad a more adaptable platform for diverse use cases. Whether you’re managing files, editing documents, or multitasking across apps, iPadOS 26 provides the tools you need to work smarter and more efficiently.

By integrating features traditionally associated with macOS, this update transforms the iPad into a hybrid device that caters to both casual users and professionals. With its combination of portability, functionality, and intuitive design, iPadOS 26 reaffirms the iPad’s position as a versatile tool for productivity, creativity, and entertainment.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors



