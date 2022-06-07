iPadOS 16 unveiled at WWDC

Apple unveiled their new iPadOS 16 software at their Worldwide Developer Conference yesterday, along with iOS 16, macOS Ventura, WatchOS 9, and more.

The new iPadOS 16 software update will bring a wide range of new features to the iPad, this will include Stage Manager, iCloud Photo Library, updates for Mail, Messages, Safari, and many more.

Apple today previewed iPadOS 16, a major update that makes the iPad experience even more versatile. Taking advantage of the power of the M1 chip, Stage Manager brings a new way to multitask with multiple overlapping windows and full external display support. Collaboration is easier than ever with new ways to start working with others in apps across the system using Messages, and the new Freeform app provides a flexible canvas to brainstorm on together. New tools in Mail help users be more productive, Safari adds shared Tab Groups to browse the web with others, and the browsing experience gets even more secure with passkeys. The new Weather app takes full advantage of the stunning iPad display, and Live Text now interacts with text in video. New pro features — including Reference Mode and Display Zoom — make iPad an even more powerful mobile studio. Combined with the power of Apple silicon, iPadOS 16 makes it faster and easier to get more done on iPad.

You can find out more details about the new version of iPadOS 16 over at Apple’s website at the link below. We are expecting Apple to release the update along with iOS 16 in September at the same time as the new iPhone 14.

Source Apple

