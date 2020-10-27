ZAGG Pro Keys wireless iPad keyboard case and stand

Tablet and smart phone peripheral manufacturer ZAGG has this week announced the launch of its new iPad accessories created for the Apple iPad (8th gen) and iPad Air (4th gen). Taking the form of the new ZAGG Pro Keys wireless keyboard and detachable case, the Pro Stylus with a universal capacitive back end tip, and the Messenger Folio 2 keyboard case. The ZAGG Pro Stylus is now available to purchase, while the ZAGG Pro Keys and Messenger Folio 2 for the 10.2-in iPad keybaord, case stands will be available in late Q4 2020.

Pricing :

– iPad 8th Gen: €99.99 or £89.99

– iPad Air 4: €109.99 or £109.99

– Pro Stylus: €79.99 or £69.99

– Messenger Folio 2: €59.99 or £49.99

“Whether looking for a keyboard with added features or a simple solution for life on-the-go, ZAGG offers keyboards and accessories for every lifestyle. The Pro Keys takes your tablet to the next level and makes any surface an effective workspace. The Pro Stylus allows users to do more with precision and speed. And ZAGG’s Messenger Folio 2 is a no-nonsense keyboard and case that provides the same natural typing experience you expect from ZAGG. Laptop-style keys increase productivity while providing a comfortable typing experience, and a durable construction ensures devices are protected from all that life throws at them. A rechargeable battery and sleep/wake function on both keyboards help preserve battery life so consumers are always powered and productive.”

“We aim to deliver quality keyboards and accessories that enhance our customers’ mobile lifestyles,” said Gavin Slevin, Managing Director, ZAGG International. “The new Pro Keys keyboard is the ultimate productivity tool at a price that makes sense. And the Messenger Folio 2 is a straightforward, practical keyboard packed with functionality. With the employee experience looking so differently today, the new ZAGG lineup features the perfect tools to help users be more productive and efficient from anywhere.”

Pro Keys features include :

• Detachable keyboard and case to accommodate different uses and environments.

• New Pro keyframe with optimal key travel for clean, precise keystrokes.

• Lightweight design that fits easily in your bag.

• Holder for Apple Pencil

• Durable, protective case that provides 6.6 feet of drop protection.

• Multi-device pairing so you can toggle between two devices.

• Forward-facing speaker points that direct the sound towards the user.

• Adjustable, magnetic stand holds your tablet at two convenient viewing angles.

• Magnetic closure for additional protection.

• Backlit keys with backlighting in seven different colors.

• Long-lasting battery with a sleep/wake function that helps preserve battery life.

Pro Stylus features include :

• Dual tips: one for swiping, one for writing and drawing.

• Automatic pairing when turned on.

• Compatibility with apps that support Apple Pencil.

• Palm rejection technology, so your screen only accepts input from the stylus when it’s in use.

• Long-lasting battery for longer use.

• Short charging time so you can get back to work faster.

• Type-C charging with included charging cord.

• Tilt recognition to create thick or thin lines.

• Replaceable tip in case you lose one.

• Magnetic attachment for easy storage.

Messenger Folio 2

“Using the iPad makes it easy to work from anywhere, but to be truly productive, users need a keyboard with all the right functions and a reliable protective case. The Messenger Folio 2 keyboard features laptop-style keys and a durable case with a tab for Apple Pencil. It also boasts high-end features like a space-efficient design, special function keys, a magnetic closure, and a polished, professional look that make this keyboard case combo a stand-out.”

Source : ZAGG

