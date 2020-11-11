Hubble hub for Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets

iPad users looking to add extra connectivity to their Apple tablet, may be interested in the new Hubble Hub launched via Kickstarter this month. Specifically designed for the Apple iPad Air 2020 and iPad Pro 2018 – 2020 tablets the small slimline dark and a wealth of connectivity as well as a handy SD and microSD card reader. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $80 or £61, offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Hubble Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the Hubble project review the promotional video below.

“The world is full of hubs, dongles, and adapters meant to connect your iPad to everything. Your bag shouldn’t be full of these, and your iPad shouldn’t be unprotected in that bag. Hubble’s aluminum case and protective cover creates worry-free protection during your busy day. Drop it in a bag, slide it across a desk, or hand it to your child – Hubble keeps your iPad safe. Hubble’s design is a collaboration of form and function, inspired by our minimalist philosophy. Decisions about every port, feature, and aesthetic were rigorously validated with real users. Absolutely no compromises were made.”

“Hubble can transform any space into an office, a sanctuary, or a playground. Connections include a travel switch for turning off the hub when not in use to save power, a USB-C port for charging, a USB-C port for data transfer, a USB-A port for data transfer, an SD card reader, a microSD card reader, an HDMI port that supports up to 4K 60Hz, and a 3.5 millimeter audio jack for the majority of the world who isn’t ready to be pushed to entirely wireless audio.”

Hubble is built to celebrate, not hide, your iPad, and to better connect you with the whole world, say its creators. For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official Hubble crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

