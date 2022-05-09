Soma X iPad case and notebook combines the best of both

Apple tablet users who like to use both digital and traditional pen and paper to make plans, notes and sketches may be interested in a new iPad case and combination notebook called the Soma X. Providing everything you need in one handy solution the Soma X features a magnetic notebook that stacks on top of your tablet together with a handy pen holder to make sure you always have your favorite writing or drawing tools available.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $59 or £49 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

iPad case and notebook combined

“Hello Soma X – a premium, one-of-a-kind iPad case that features a modular snap-on design that enables you to organize and streamline your daily carry essentials so you can stay focused and always on point to do what you do best. Soma X provides the optimal carry-solution to open up more possibilities, giving you better portability and convenience in everything you do, empowering you to move freely while staying organized and productive wherever you go.”

If the Soma X campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Soma X iPad case project review the promotional video below.

“Soma X is a smarter solution that brings together the worlds of analog and digital with a simple magnetic snap, keeping all your essentials together while getting rid of the unnecessary bulk and clutter. Do More With Less with Soma X’s modular + magnetic snap system. Easily snap on and off notebooks from the iPad case and pen holder to use items as needed individually, or keep them stacked together for a tidy and minimal look and carry. ”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the iPad case, jump over to the official Soma X crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

