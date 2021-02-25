AAEON SRG-3352C IoT mini PC for Edge networks



AAEON the provider of Edge based computing solutions has this week introduced its latest creation in the form of the SRG-3352C Compact Edge IoT Gateway System. Specifically designed to provide users with “reliable, cost effective gateway operations” together with expandability and wireless communication support. The AAEON SRG-3352C offers a compact mini PC that can be quickly deployed to a variety of different environments.

“The SRG-3352C is designed to provide a great value and cost-effective platform not only with initial investment, but also in long term costs. With rugged design and Arm processor, the system provides stable and reliable operation, reducing maintenance needs. To connect from edge to cloud, the SRG-3352C features built in Wi-Fi, as well as support for 3G/4G LTE and NB-IoT to help reduce bandwidth costs.

The SRG-3352C is designed to provide a flexible platform for connecting with a wide range of edge nodes and sensors. Built in connections include two COM ports, two USB 2.0 ports, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and an RS-232/422/485 expansion slot for Digital I/O, Isolation RS-485, CANBus, Zigbee and IO-Link wireless support. For more flexible installation, optional mounting kits including din-rail and VESA mounts make it even easier to deploy the SRG-3352C where it’s needed most. The SRG-3352C is compatible with popular cloud services including AWS, Azure, and Arm Pelion, or can be configured to work with a customer’s own cloud platform.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by AAEON, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : AAEON

