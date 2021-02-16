Lenovo M90n-IoT mini PC from $200 reviewed

If you’re interested in learning more about the new more affordable passively cooled Lenovo M90n-IoT mini PC and an unbiased opinion of its features, design and components. You may be interested in a new video published by the Serve The Home YouTube channel. Being fanless, the ThinkCentre M90n IoT is far quieter than most PCs and has been design with IoT network applications in mind. The ThinkCentre M90n IoT has been certified for Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, Microsoft Azure IoT Edge, AWS GreenGrass, and Ubuntu. It also supports 4G LTE technology, enabling it to communicate faster with your network. Lenovo explains that eaxh ThinkCentre M90n IoT is hardwired with the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chipset, an international standard for safeguarding critical data like passwords and encryption keys. In addition, you can physically secure it with a Kensington lock.

“We take a look at the Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n-IoT that Lenovo was selling for $200 to see what it offers, and how it compares to 1L systems that we are covering as part of the Project TinyMiniMicro series. We also have a M90n Nano non-IoT on hand for comparisons as well. There is certainly a lot to like but features such as the dual-core Intel Core i3-8145U and soldered 4GB of DDR4 may present challenges for users.”

Features and benefits of the Lenovo M90n-IoT mini PC:

– From tapping into the Internet of Things (IoT) to extending legacy systems

– Delivers real flexibility and reliability

– With 4G and I/0 Box capabilities

– Diverse connectivity and multi-user options

– Compact and fanless, it can be housed almost anywhere

– Features first-rate security and durability.

“Lenovo did not send us this unit, nor are we being paid by Lenovo for this. We just purchased an inexpensive unit and wanted to share what we found which is why supporting us via YouTube/ Teespring helps a lot.”

Source : Fanless Tech : Serve The Home : Lenovo

