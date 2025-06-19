iOS 26: The Features Your Older iPhone WON’T Get

Apple’s iOS 26 introduces a host of new features and design enhancements, but not all iPhones will benefit equally. If you own an older model—particularly one released before the iPhone 12—you may find yourself missing out on some of the most advanced functionalities. The video below from Zollotech explores the key features of iOS 26, highlighting which ones are exclusive to newer devices, so you can better understand what your iPhone will and won’t support.

Design Updates: A Fresh Look for All

The “Liquid Glass” design is one of the most visually striking updates in iOS 26. This sleek and fluid aesthetic is available across all supported devices, including older models like the iPhone 11. However, the more advanced animations and interactive elements are optimized for newer hardware, particularly the iPhone 15 Pro series. While all users will experience a visual refresh, the smoothness and responsiveness of these updates are significantly enhanced on the latest devices, offering a more dynamic and immersive experience.

Photography Features: A New Era for Newer iPhones

For photography enthusiasts, iOS 26 introduces spatial scene creation, a feature that allows users to craft 3D-like photos and immersive lock screen wallpapers. Unfortunately, this innovative functionality is only available on the iPhone 12 and newer models. The technology relies on advanced hardware capabilities, such as LiDAR and improved image processing, which older devices lack. As a result, users of earlier models will continue to rely on standard photo features without access to these innovative tools.

AI-Powered Enhancements: Limited to the Latest Devices

iOS 26 brings several AI-driven features designed to enhance user experience, but many of these are restricted to the iPhone 15 Pro and newer models. Here’s a closer look at some of these advancements:

Messages App: The app now includes AI-powered background suggestions and interactive polls. While basic polls and standard background customization are available on older devices, the AI-driven enhancements are exclusive to the latest hardware.

The app now includes AI-powered background suggestions and interactive polls. While basic polls and standard background customization are available on older devices, the are exclusive to the latest hardware. Real-Time Translation: This feature enables seamless communication across languages during FaceTime, calls, and messages. However, it relies on advanced machine learning models that require the processing power of the iPhone 15 Pro series.

This feature enables seamless communication across languages during FaceTime, calls, and messages. However, it relies on that require the processing power of the iPhone 15 Pro series. Shortcuts App: New AI-driven tools, such as document summarization and language model integration, are introduced. These features are designed to save time and improve productivity but are unavailable on older devices, which retain only basic automation capabilities.

Creative Tools: Expanding Possibilities for Newer Models

iOS 26 introduces several creative tools that use advanced hardware to push the boundaries of what’s possible. However, these features are largely limited to the latest iPhones:

Image Playground: This new feature allows users to create AI-generated images with customizable styles, offering endless creative possibilities. Unfortunately, it is exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and newer, leaving older devices without access to this functionality.

This new feature allows users to create AI-generated images with customizable styles, offering endless creative possibilities. Unfortunately, it is exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and newer, leaving older devices without access to this functionality. Advanced Screenshot Tools: For iPhone 15 Pro users, screenshots can now include image recognition and AI-powered queries, transforming them into actionable insights. Older devices remain limited to basic editing options.

Accessibility and Productivity: Progress with Hardware Limits

Apple continues to prioritize accessibility and productivity in iOS 26, but many of these updates are tied to newer hardware. Features like eye tracking, personal voice, and music haptics are available only on the iPhone 12 and newer models. Similarly, the Reminders app now offers auto-categorization and intelligent suggestions for task management, but these AI-powered tools are restricted to the iPhone 15 Pro and newer. While older devices retain core functionality, they miss out on these advanced organizational and accessibility features.

Apple Wallet and Compatibility Updates

iOS 26 enhances Apple Wallet with improved order tracking powered by Apple Intelligence. However, this feature is exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro series. On the other hand, passport integration for ID use is available across all supported devices, though its functionality remains limited to the U.S.

To summarize compatibility:

Most features, including accessibility updates, are available on the iPhone 12 and newer.

AI-driven functionalities, such as real-time translation and advanced automation, require the iPhone 15 Pro or newer.

Basic updates, like the Liquid Glass design, are accessible across all supported devices.

Should You Upgrade Your iPhone?

iOS 26 represents a significant step forward in both functionality and design, but its benefits are unevenly distributed across Apple’s device lineup. If you’re using an older iPhone, you’ll still enjoy some updates, such as the Liquid Glass design, but many of the AI-powered tools and advanced features will remain out of reach. For users who want the full iOS 26 experience, upgrading to a newer model—particularly the iPhone 15 Pro—may be worth considering.

