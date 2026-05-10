Apple Just Dropped iOS 26.5 RC2: Here’s Everything New

Apple has officially released iOS 26.5 RC2, marking the final release candidate before the public rollout. This update focuses on resolving persistent issues, enhancing system performance, and introducing subtle yet meaningful features to improve the overall user experience. Below is a detailed exploration of the key updates and insights this release brings in a new video from Zollotech.

Bug Fixes: Resolving Longstanding Issues

iOS 26.5 RC2 addresses several recurring problems reported by users in earlier versions, making sure a more reliable and seamless experience. Key fixes include:

Problems with the Pride Luminance wallpaper , such as disappearing color pickers and synchronization errors with Apple Watch, have been resolved.

, such as disappearing color pickers and synchronization errors with Apple Watch, have been resolved. Cellular connectivity issues on iPads, which emerged in iOS 26.4, have been fixed to restore stable network performance.

Keyboard functionality has been improved, particularly for non-English languages during password entry, reducing input errors.

during password entry, reducing input errors. Trusted certificates now adhere to standard protocols, addressing recognition errors that previously disrupted secure connections.

Safari extensions on iPads have been stabilized, significantly reducing crashes and improving usability for frequent users.

These fixes collectively aim to enhance the reliability of core features, making sure smoother functionality across devices.

Performance Enhancements: Faster and More Responsive

This release introduces several performance improvements designed to optimize system responsiveness and efficiency. Notable enhancements include:

Smoother navigation and app transitions, minimizing lag during multitasking and improving overall fluidity.

Improved keyboard responsiveness , particularly in text-heavy applications, making typing faster and more accurate.

, particularly in text-heavy applications, making typing faster and more accurate. Enhanced Apple CarPlay functionality, reducing stuttering during music playback and navigation for a more seamless driving experience.

Refinements to system fluidity, addressing stuttering issues reported in earlier versions, especially during intensive tasks.

These updates are designed to make everyday interactions with the operating system more efficient and enjoyable, catering to both casual and power users.

New Features: Subtle Enhancements for Everyday Use

Although primarily a maintenance update, iOS 26.5 RC2 introduces a few new features that add value to the user experience:

A redesigned splash screen for the Apple Games app , highlighting recent updates and features for gaming enthusiasts.

, highlighting recent updates and features for gaming enthusiasts. Customizable options for the Pride Luminance wallpaper, allowing users to personalize their devices with vibrant color choices.

Improvements to RCS end-to-end encryption, bolstering messaging security for supported carriers and making sure privacy.

Compliance with EU regulations for notification forwarding, allowing seamless cross-device alerts in line with regional standards.

Live activity notifications, offering real-time updates for supported apps, enhancing user engagement and convenience.

Additional refinements to the Reminders app, App Store, Apple Books and enterprise features further enhance the overall functionality of the operating system.

Known Issues: Areas Still Requiring Attention

Despite the improvements, a few issues remain unresolved in this release:

The iPhone charging bug , reported in previous updates, may still affect a subset of users under specific conditions.

, reported in previous updates, may still affect a subset of users under specific conditions. RCS encryption inconsistencies persist, particularly in regions where carrier support is limited or fragmented.

Preliminary benchmarks indicate slightly lower scores, likely due to background processes introduced in this update, which may require further optimization.

These issues highlight areas where additional patches or updates may be necessary to ensure a fully polished experience.

Future Updates: What to Expect Next

Apple has outlined its roadmap for upcoming updates, providing insight into the next steps for iOS development:

The public release of iOS 26.5 is expected early next week, following the evaluation period for RC2.

iOS 26.6 beta 1 is anticipated shortly after, likely introducing further refinements and minor feature additions.

A preview of iOS 27 beta 1 is expected at WWDC 2026 in June, offering a glimpse into the next major iteration of iOS.

These updates will build on the foundation established by iOS 26.5, addressing remaining issues and introducing new capabilities to enhance the user experience.

General Observations: Key Takeaways

iOS 26.5 RC2 represents a significant step forward in terms of stability and performance, but some areas warrant continued observation:

Battery life optimization and heat management remain under review, as long-term performance will depend on real-world usage patterns.

Storage size consistency has been maintained, making sure the update does not consume additional space compared to previous versions, which is a relief for users with limited storage capacity.

Overall, iOS 26.5 RC2 delivers meaningful improvements while setting the stage for a polished public release. Users can look forward to a more stable and efficient operating system, with further updates on the horizon to address remaining challenges and introduce new features.

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Source & Image Credit: zollotech



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