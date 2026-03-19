iOS 26.4 RC Released: What’s New in the Final 2026 Beta?

Apple has officially released the iOS 26.4 Release Candidate (RC), marking the final stage before the public rollout. This update is packed with significant enhancements, including offline music recognition, improved keyboard accuracy, accessibility upgrades, and more. With the public release expected within days, this version promises to refine the user experience across supported devices. Below is a detailed look at the most notable features and updates in a new video from Brandon Butch.

Offline Music Recognition: Identify Songs Anywhere

A standout feature in iOS 26.4 is the enhanced offline music recognition capability. By integrating Shazam directly into the Control Center, users can now identify songs even without an internet connection. This functionality ensures that tracks are automatically synced to your history once your device reconnects to the internet. Whether you’re traveling on a plane, exploring remote areas, or simply offline, this feature guarantees you never miss identifying a song. The seamless integration of offline recognition highlights Apple’s focus on delivering practical and user-friendly solutions.

Improved Keyboard Accuracy: Typing Made Smoother

Apple has made significant strides in addressing keyboard accuracy issues with iOS 26.4. Fast typists will notice fewer missed characters and improved autocorrect functionality, resulting in a smoother typing experience. These refinements are particularly beneficial for users who rely on their devices for tasks such as messaging, email correspondence, or document creation. By enhancing the reliability of the keyboard, Apple ensures that users can communicate and work more efficiently.

Accessibility Enhancements: A More Inclusive Experience

Accessibility continues to be a key focus in iOS 26.4, with updates designed to improve usability for a diverse range of users. Two notable features stand out:

Reduce Bright Effects: This feature minimizes harsh flashes from certain UI elements, providing relief for individuals with light sensitivity.

This feature minimizes harsh flashes from certain UI elements, providing relief for individuals with light sensitivity. Reduce Motion: Enhanced settings further limit dynamic animations, such as liquid glass effects, creating a more comfortable experience for users sensitive to motion.

These updates reflect Apple’s ongoing commitment to inclusivity, making sure that its technology is accessible to everyone, regardless of their specific needs.

Family Sharing Updates: Greater Financial Flexibility

Managing purchases within Family Sharing groups has become more flexible with iOS 26.4. Adult members of a Family Sharing group can now use their own payment methods for transactions, rather than relying solely on the family organizer’s payment details. This change provides greater financial independence while maintaining the benefits of shared services, such as app subscriptions and media purchases. This update simplifies financial management within families and enhances the overall user experience.

RCS Messaging Encryption: A Temporary Adjustment

In a notable change, Apple has removed the end-to-end encryption toggle for RCS messaging from the settings menu in the RC build. Previously available in beta, this feature has been temporarily withdrawn, suggesting that Apple is refining it for future updates. While encryption remains a priority, this adjustment indicates Apple’s commitment to making sure the feature meets the highest standards before its official release.

Freeform App Updates: Enhanced Creativity Tools

The Freeform app receives significant upgrades in iOS 26.4, making it a more versatile tool for creative projects. Key updates include:

Advanced Image Editing: New tools provide greater precision and flexibility for creating visual content.

New tools provide greater precision and flexibility for creating visual content. Premium Content Library: An expanded range of design elements enhances both personal and professional projects.

These enhancements position Freeform as a powerful app for brainstorming, designing and collaborating, catering to both casual users and professionals.

Performance and Stability: A Smoother Experience

Performance optimization is a cornerstone of iOS 26.4. Benchmark tests, including Geekbench scores, reveal noticeable improvements in system stability and speed. Battery life remains consistent with previous beta builds, making sure reliable performance for everyday use. These enhancements contribute to a smoother and more efficient user experience, reinforcing Apple’s commitment to delivering high-quality software updates.

Release Timeline: What to Expect

The public release of iOS 26.4 is anticipated between March 23 and March 25, 2026. Shortly after, Apple is expected to begin rolling out the iOS 26.5 beta, which may introduce further advancements, such as an upgraded Siri powered by Google Gemini. This timeline aligns with Apple’s regular update schedule, making sure users receive consistent improvements and new features.

A Refined iOS Experience

iOS 26.4 RC introduces a range of meaningful updates, from offline music recognition and improved keyboard accuracy to accessibility enhancements and performance optimizations. These changes underscore Apple’s dedication to refining the user experience while addressing the diverse needs of its users. As the final release approaches, users can look forward to a more seamless, efficient and inclusive iOS experience that continues to set a high standard in mobile operating systems.

Advance your skills in iOS 26.4 features by reading more of our detailed content.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



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