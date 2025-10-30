10 Hidden Things Your iPhone Can FINALLY Do on iOS 26.1!

The release of iOS 26.1 will add a host of new features aimed at improving the functionality, accessibility, and overall usability of your iPhone. With updates ranging from enhanced cellular management to expanded language support, this version ensures your device is more versatile and user-friendly. Below is a detailed look at the most impactful features introduced in this update in a new video from iReviews.

Streamlined Cellular Management in Control Center

Managing multiple cellular lines is now more efficient with the ability to switch directly from the Control Center. This feature eliminates the need to navigate through multiple settings menus, saving you valuable time. Whether you’re balancing personal and work numbers or switching carriers while traveling, this update ensures seamless connectivity. The streamlined process makes it easier to stay connected without interruptions, enhancing the practicality of dual-SIM functionality.

Custom Workouts Without an Apple Watch

The Fitness App has been upgraded to allow users to create and start custom workouts directly on their iPhone, even without an Apple Watch. This feature is ideal for those who want to focus on personalized fitness goals, such as strength training, cardio, or flexibility exercises. By offering greater control over workout routines, the app becomes more inclusive and accessible, catering to users who prefer to track their fitness progress without additional devices.

Smoother and More Polished Animations

iOS 26.1 introduces refined animations that enhance the overall user experience. From unlocking your device to using features like AirDrop, transitions are now more fluid and responsive. These subtle improvements contribute to a more polished aesthetic, making everyday interactions with your iPhone feel smoother and more enjoyable. While these changes may seem minor, they significantly improve the device’s overall usability.

Gesture-Based Navigation in Apple Music

Apple Music now supports gesture-based navigation, making it easier to manage your music library. With simple swipes, you can switch between songs or navigate playlists, even when multitasking or using your device one-handed. This intuitive feature ensures a seamless listening experience, allowing you to focus on enjoying your music without unnecessary distractions.

Enhanced Audio Recording Settings

A new section in the Settings app provides users with greater control over audio recording preferences. You can now manage local audio capture settings, including options for audio-only recordings. This update is particularly beneficial for users who frequently record voice memos, podcasts, or other audio content. By offering tailored recording options, iOS 26.1 supports content creators and professionals who rely on high-quality audio tools.

Improved Photo Sharing Interface

Photo management receives a significant upgrade with a redesigned sharing interface. Larger, more accessible buttons make it easier to share, favorite, or delete photos. This update simplifies the process of organizing your photo library, allowing you to manage your memories with minimal effort. Whether you’re sharing moments with friends or decluttering your gallery, the improved interface enhances convenience.

Haptic Feedback for Call Status

iOS 26.1 introduces haptic feedback for calls, providing a subtle vibration when a call connects or drops. This tactile notification is particularly useful in situations where visual or auditory cues might be missed, such as noisy environments or when your phone is in your pocket. By making sure you’re always informed about your call status, this feature adds a layer of practicality and reliability to your communication.

Expanded Live Translation for AirPods

AirPods users can now access live translation support for five additional languages: Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Italian, Korean, and Japanese. This enhancement makes AirPods a valuable tool for multilingual communication, whether you’re traveling or collaborating internationally. By broadening the range of supported languages, Apple continues to position AirPods as an essential accessory for global users.

Broader Language Support Across the System

The system-wide language support has been expanded to include Traditional Chinese, Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Portuguese, Vietnamese, and Turkish. These additions improve accessibility and inclusivity, allowing more users to interact with their devices in their preferred language. This update highlights Apple’s commitment to making its technology more adaptable to diverse user needs.

When to Expect iOS 26.1

The public release of iOS 26.1 is scheduled for November 3rd, 2025. With its wide range of updates, this version promises to deliver a more personalized and efficient experience for iPhone users worldwide. Whether you’re looking for improved functionality, enhanced accessibility, or refined aesthetics, iOS 26.1 offers something for everyone.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



