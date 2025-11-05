iOS 26.1 is LIVE: The 8 New Features to Try IMMEDIATELY

Apple’s iOS 26.1 update introduces a range of features designed to enhance usability, security, and personalization. Whether you’re seeking improved navigation, advanced security measures, or greater customization options, this update delivers tools to elevate your experience. Below is a detailed look at the most notable features and how they can transform the way you interact with your device in a new video from iDeviceHelp.

1. Liquid Glass Customization

One of the most visually appealing additions in iOS 26.1 is the Liquid Glass customization feature. This tool allows you to modify the appearance of menus and notifications with transparent or tinted backgrounds, offering a sleek and modern aesthetic. Whether you prefer a minimalist, clear design or a subtle color tint, Liquid Glass provides the flexibility to match your personal style.

To explore this feature:

Open your device’s display settings.

Locate and select the Liquid Glass option.

Adjust the transparency and tint levels to create your desired look.

This feature not only enhances the visual appeal of your device but also improves readability by adapting to your preferences, making sure a more personalized and user-friendly experience.

2. Disable Lock Screen Camera Swipe

Accidentally opening the camera from the lock screen can be frustrating, but iOS 26.1 addresses this issue with the option to disable the lock screen camera swipe gesture. This small yet impactful update ensures that your lock screen interactions are more precise and intentional.

To activate this setting:

Navigate to your lock screen settings.

Toggle off the camera swipe gesture option.

While this feature prevents unintentional camera launches, you’ll still have quick access to the camera when needed, striking a balance between convenience and control.

3. Custom Workouts in the Fitness App

Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the enhanced functionality of the Fitness app, which now includes the ability to create custom workout routines. This feature allows you to tailor workouts to your specific goals, whether you’re focusing on endurance, strength, or general fitness.

To create a custom workout:

Open the Fitness app and select the “Custom Workouts” option.

Set parameters such as duration, calorie goals, and intensity levels.

Save your personalized routine for easy access during future workouts.

This update enables users to take greater control of their fitness journey, making it easier to stay motivated and achieve their health objectives.

4. New Swiping Gestures

iOS 26.1 introduces intuitive swiping gestures designed to streamline navigation and enhance usability. These gestures simplify common tasks, making interactions with your device more seamless and efficient.

Notable updates include:

In Apple Music, swipe to skip to the next or previous track, offering a smoother playback experience.

On the lock screen, stop a running timer with a quick swipe, eliminating the need to unlock your device.

These gestures may seem minor, but they significantly improve day-to-day interactions, saving time and effort while enhancing overall convenience.

5. Local Capture Feature

The Local Capture feature is a valuable addition for professionals, students, and content creators. This tool allows users to record audio and video during calls, providing a practical solution for documenting meetings, interviews, or personal conversations.

Key highlights of this feature include:

Options to record audio-only or full video, depending on your needs.

Recordings are stored locally on your device, making sure privacy and security.

To use Local Capture, enable it in your call settings and follow the on-screen prompts during a call. This feature offers flexibility and control, making it a powerful tool for both work and personal use.

6. Background Security Updates

Security remains a top priority in iOS 26.1, with the introduction of background security updates. This feature ensures that your device automatically installs critical security patches without requiring a full software update, providing continuous protection against emerging threats.

Benefits of this feature include:

Enhanced security with minimal disruption to your workflow.

Automatic updates that keep your device protected without manual intervention.

By addressing vulnerabilities in real time, this proactive approach ensures that your device remains secure while maintaining a seamless user experience.

7. Expanded Language Support for Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence, including Siri and other AI-driven features, now supports eight additional languages, making it more accessible to users worldwide. This update enhances communication and functionality for a broader audience, reflecting Apple’s commitment to inclusivity.

To enable a new language:

Open the Apple Intelligence settings menu.

Select your preferred language from the expanded list.

This feature not only improves accessibility but also ensures that users can interact with their devices in a way that feels natural and intuitive.

8. Why These Updates Matter

The iOS 26.1 update represents Apple’s dedication to enhancing the user experience through thoughtful and practical innovations. By exploring these features, you can:

Personalize your device with tools like Liquid Glass and custom workout routines.

Streamline daily tasks with intuitive gestures and improved lock screen functionality.

Ensure robust security with automatic background updates.

Enjoy greater accessibility with expanded language support for Apple Intelligence.

Whether you’re drawn to the aesthetic enhancements, practical tools, or advanced security measures, iOS 26.1 offers something for everyone. Take the time to explore these updates and unlock the full potential of your device today.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



