iOS 18 Beta 8 Released: What’s New

Apple continues to refine its upcoming operating system with the release of iOS 18 Beta 8, alongside updates for iPadOS 18, macOS 15, tvOS, HomePod OS 18, visionOS 2, and iOS 18.1 Beta 3. This latest beta version brings a host of enhancements, new features, and bug fixes, further improving the overall user experience. The video below from Zollotech gives us a detailed look at what has been included in the new iOS 18 beta 8.

One of the most notable aspects of iOS 18 Beta 8 is its enhanced smoothness and speed. Users can expect a more refined and responsive interface, making navigation and app transitions a breeze. The update, which weighs in at 310.50 MB on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, also brings improvements to battery life and thermal performance, ensuring that devices run efficiently and maintain optimal temperature levels.

Wallet App and Splash Screens

iOS 18 Beta 8 introduces a new feature for the Wallet app, specifically targeting driver’s licenses and state IDs. The state of Hawaii has been added to the list of supported regions, expanding the app’s functionality and convenience for users in that area.

In addition to the Wallet app update, several other apps have received new splash screens, including:

Maps: New splash screens for hikes and custom routes

Voice Memos

Home

Translate

Fitness

Journal

Books

Freeform

Apple News

These splash screens provide a fresh and engaging introduction to the apps, enhancing the overall user experience.

Bug Fixes and Persistent Issues

While iOS 18 Beta 8 addresses some bugs, such as fixing the precipitation and air quality maps in the Weather app, there are still some persistent issues that users should be aware of. The Tips app and wallpaper desaturation problems continue to be present in this beta version.

It is worth noting that the Phone app, Emoji Keyboard, and wallpapers for iPhone 15 Pro models have not seen significant changes or additions in this update. Additionally, there is no new modem update included in iOS 18 Beta 8.

Performance and Upcoming Releases

iOS 18 Beta 8 showcases impressive performance improvements, with benchmark scores of 2843 for single-core and 6715 for multi-core tests. These scores demonstrate the operating system’s enhanced capabilities and efficiency.

Looking ahead, Apple has scheduled an event for September 9th, which will focus on the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series. Following the event, the company is expected to release the iOS 18 Release Candidate, providing users with a near-final version of the operating system.

Furthermore, Apple is already working on future updates, with iOS 18.1 Beta 4 and iOS 17.6.2 currently in development. These updates will likely bring additional features, improvements, and bug fixes to the platform.

Recommendations for Beta Testers

For those who are concerned about potential bugs and battery life issues, it may be prudent to wait for iOS 18 Public Beta 6 before installing the update. As always, it is crucial to create a backup of your device before installing any beta software to prevent data loss in case of any unforeseen issues.

iOS 18 Beta 8 represents another step forward in Apple’s ongoing efforts to deliver a seamless, feature-rich, and user-friendly operating system. With its enhanced performance, new features, and bug fixes, this update sets the stage for the highly anticipated public release of iOS 18 later this year.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals