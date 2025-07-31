The iOS 18.6 Post-Update Checklist You NEED to Follow

Apple has officially released iOS 18.6, a crucial update for iPhone users, particularly those with older models like the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR. While this update does not introduce innovative features, it is essential for maintaining your device’s performance, security, and compatibility. For users of older devices that will not support iOS 26, this update could mark the final major software release. To ensure your iPhone continues to operate efficiently, there are several important steps you should take immediately after completing the update. The video below from iReviews gives us more details.

1. Enable Automatic Updates for Seamless Maintenance

Keeping your iPhone up-to-date is critical for safeguarding its security and making sure optimal performance. After installing iOS 18.6, it is highly recommended to configure your automatic update settings to avoid missing future improvements.

Enable automatic iOS updates to ensure your device receives future patches without requiring manual action.

Turn on automatic security responses and system file updates for uninterrupted protection against vulnerabilities.

If you were part of the beta program, disable beta updates to prevent unnecessary downloads, especially since older devices will no longer support iOS 26.

By allowing these settings, you save time and ensure your device remains secure and up-to-date with minimal effort.

2. Install Carrier Updates to Enhance Connectivity

Carrier updates are often overlooked but play a vital role in maintaining strong network performance. After updating to iOS 18.6, it is important to check for and install any available carrier updates to improve your device’s signal strength, call quality, and data performance.

Navigate to Settings > General > About to check for carrier updates.

to check for carrier updates. Install any available updates to address potential network-related issues and improve overall connectivity.

This step ensures a smoother experience when using your iPhone for calls, messaging, and internet browsing.

3. Update Your Apps for Compatibility

App compatibility is essential for a seamless user experience. With the release of iOS 18.6, some apps may require updates to function properly. Making sure your apps are up-to-date will help prevent crashes and performance issues.

Open the App Store and manually update all apps to ensure they are compatible with iOS 18.6.

and manually update all apps to ensure they are compatible with iOS 18.6. Enable automatic app updates to eliminate the need for manual checks in the future.

Regularly updating your apps ensures they run smoothly and take full advantage of the latest iOS features.

4. Check and Maintain Battery Health

Your iPhone’s battery health directly affects its performance and longevity. After updating to iOS 18.6, the system may recalibrate your battery, providing a more accurate reading of its condition. Monitoring and maintaining battery health is crucial for avoiding unexpected shutdowns or slowdowns.

Go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health to check the updated battery percentage and maximum capacity.

to check the updated battery percentage and maximum capacity. If your battery health is below 80%, consider replacing it to maintain optimal performance and extend your device’s lifespan.

A healthy battery ensures your iPhone operates efficiently, even as it ages.

5. Review and Adjust Privacy Settings

Privacy settings can sometimes be reset or altered during a system update. After installing iOS 18.6, it is important to review your app permissions to maintain control over your personal data and prevent unauthorized access.

Inspect permissions for sensitive data such as location, microphone, and camera under Settings > Privacy & Security .

. Revoke any permissions that were unintentionally granted during app installations or updates.

Taking the time to review these settings helps safeguard your privacy and ensures your data remains secure.

6. Manage Apple Intelligence Features

Apple Intelligence features, such as Siri suggestions and personalized recommendations, may have been reactivated during the update. If you previously disabled these features, it is worth verifying their status to ensure your device operates according to your preferences.

Go to Settings > Siri & Search to manage these features.

to manage these features. Disable any options you do not wish to use, such as Siri suggestions or app-specific recommendations.

Adjusting these settings helps reduce unnecessary background activity and ensures your device aligns with your usage habits.

Maximizing the Benefits of iOS 18.6

The iOS 18.6 update is a significant release, particularly for older iPhone models nearing the end of their software support lifecycle. By taking proactive steps such as allowing automatic updates, installing carrier updates, updating apps, monitoring battery health, reviewing privacy settings, and managing Apple Intelligence features, you can optimize your device’s performance and security. These actions will help ensure your iPhone remains reliable and functional as it transitions into its final stages of software support.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



