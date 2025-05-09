Get Ready: iOS 18.5 Final Build Expected Shortly

Apple is set to release iOS 18.5, the latest version of its mobile operating system, on May 12, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. While this update may not introduce innovative changes, it brings a range of meaningful improvements, minor new features, and enhanced stability. Designed to refine your device’s performance and usability, iOS 18.5 offers a smoother and more reliable experience. Here’s a detailed guide to help you understand what this update entails and how to prepare for it in a new video from iReviews.

Update Size and Installation Requirements

Before installing iOS 18.5, it’s crucial to ensure your device meets the necessary requirements to avoid interruptions during the update process. Proper preparation will help you achieve a seamless transition to the latest version.

Storage Space: The update requires 7-8 GB of free storage for a full reinstall. If you’re upgrading from iOS 18.4 or earlier, Apple recommends having at least 10 GB of free space to accommodate the update files and ensure a smooth installation.

The update requires 7-8 GB of free storage for a full reinstall. If you're upgrading from iOS 18.4 or earlier, Apple recommends having at least 10 GB of free space to accommodate the update files and ensure a smooth installation.

Data Backup: Backing up your data is essential to prevent potential data loss during the update process. Use iCloud or a computer to create a secure backup of your device before proceeding.

By meeting these requirements, you can minimize potential issues and ensure your device is ready for the update.

New Features in iOS 18.5

iOS 18.5 introduces a selection of subtle yet impactful features aimed at enhancing your device’s functionality and personalization. While these additions may not drastically change your experience, they provide meaningful improvements that users will appreciate.

Satellite Calling: This feature is now available for the iPhone 13 series, including the 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max. It enables connectivity in areas with limited or no cellular coverage, offering an essential communication option for users in remote locations or during emergencies.

Pride-Themed Dynamic Wallpapers: Apple has introduced animated wallpapers that respond to device interactions, such as unlocking and locking your phone. These visually engaging wallpapers celebrate inclusivity and allow users to personalize their devices with vibrant, responsive designs.

These features, while not fantastic, add value by expanding your device’s capabilities and enhancing its aesthetic appeal.

Performance and Battery Life

iOS 18.5 focuses on delivering incremental improvements in performance and maintaining battery efficiency. These refinements ensure a balanced user experience without compromising reliability.

Performance Enhancements: The update brings noticeable improvements in single-core processing speeds, optimizing your device for smoother operation during everyday tasks. However, some users may observe a slight dip in multi-core performance, which Apple is expected to address in future updates.

Battery Life: Battery performance remains consistent with previous versions, with no significant changes reported during beta testing. This ensures that your device will continue to perform reliably throughout the day, maintaining a balance between performance and energy efficiency.

These updates reflect Apple’s commitment to refining the user experience by addressing performance concerns while preserving battery life.

Looking Ahead: Future Updates

As Apple launches iOS 18.5, the company is already preparing for future updates that promise to bring more significant changes and innovations. Staying informed about these developments can help you plan for upcoming features and improvements.

iOS 18.6: Beta testing for iOS 18.6 is expected to begin shortly after the release of iOS 18.5. This update will likely focus on regional features, such as Apple Intelligence for China, and may include additional refinements to performance and usability.

iOS 19: Scheduled to debut at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 9, 2025, iOS 19 is anticipated to introduce more substantial changes and innovations. This major update is expected to include new features and design updates that will further enhance the Apple ecosystem.

For beta testers, the option to disable beta updates after installing iOS 18.5 is available. This allows users to stick with stable public releases, avoiding the potential instability of pre-release versions.

Recommendations for Users

Updating to iOS 18.5 is a practical choice for all users, as it focuses on stability, performance enhancements, and minor feature additions. To ensure a smooth update process and take full advantage of the new features, consider the following recommendations:

Check Storage: Verify that your device meets the storage requirements before initiating the update. Free up space if necessary to accommodate the update files.

Back Up Your Data: Create a secure backup of your device using iCloud or a computer to prevent potential data loss during the installation process.

Create a secure backup of your device using iCloud or a computer to prevent potential data loss during the installation process. Beta Testers: If you’re part of the beta program, transitioning to the public release is seamless, as the RC version is identical to the final update. Disable beta updates if you prefer to stick with stable releases moving forward.

By following these steps, you can ensure your device is ready for the update and enjoy the benefits of iOS 18.5 without any disruptions.

iOS 18.5 represents a well-rounded update that prioritizes stability, usability, and subtle enhancements. With features like satellite calling for the iPhone 13 series and dynamic Pride-themed wallpapers, it offers both functional and aesthetic improvements. By maintaining performance consistency and preparing for future updates, Apple continues to refine its ecosystem and deliver value to its users. Ensure your device is ready for the update on May 12, 2025, and take advantage of the improved experience iOS 18.5 has to offer.

