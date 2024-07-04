iOS 18 – 10 Features You Will Use Everyday

iOS 18 introduces a wealth of new features designed to enhance user experience and streamline daily tasks. This video below from iReviews delves into the top 10 features that you will find yourself using regularly, making your interactions with your device more efficient and enjoyable. Let’s find out some more details about these awesome new iOS 18 features.

Customizable Control Center

One of the most notable improvements in iOS 18 is the ability to personalize your Control Center like never before. You can now add any app to the Control Center, providing you with custom toggles for your favorite third-party apps. This feature significantly enhances accessibility and allows you to tailor your device to your specific needs. With just a swipe and a tap, you can quickly access your most-used apps and settings, saving you time and effort.

Enhanced Lock Screen

iOS 18 takes the lock screen to the next level by offering customizable toggles and the ability to open any app directly from the lock screen. This improvement drastically reduces the number of steps required to access your essential apps, making your device more convenient and user-friendly. Whether you need to quickly check your email, send a message, or open your favorite social media app, the enhanced lock screen makes it possible without even unlocking your device.

Improved Calculator

The calculator app in iOS 18 has received a significant upgrade, making it a more versatile tool for everyday use. You can now seamlessly switch between basic, scientific, and math modes, depending on your needs. Additionally, the app includes a handy conversion feature for various units, allowing you to perform quick conversions without the need for a separate app. The calculator also keeps a history of your calculations, making it easy to refer back to previous results.

RCS in Messages

iOS 18 takes a big step forward in enhancing communication with non-iMessage users through the integration of RCS (Rich Communication Services). This feature enables higher quality media sharing, read receipts, and more, bridging the gap between different messaging platforms. With RCS, you can enjoy a more seamless and feature-rich messaging experience, regardless of whether the recipient is using an iPhone or another device that supports RCS.

App Locking

Privacy is a top priority for many users, and iOS 18 addresses this concern with the introduction of app locking using Face ID. You can now secure sensitive information within specific apps, ensuring that only you can access them. This feature provides an extra layer of security, giving you peace of mind knowing that your private data is protected from prying eyes.

Math Anywhere

The Math Anywhere feature in iOS 18 is a catalyst for those who frequently need to perform calculations on the go. With this feature, you can perform calculations directly within any app using the keyboard. No more switching between apps or reaching for a separate calculator – Math Anywhere seamlessly integrates calculations into your workflow, saving you time and effort.

Action Button Controls

iOS 18 introduces new toggles for the action button, with the promise of future support for third-party app controls. This feature opens up a world of possibilities for customization, allowing you to assign specific actions or functions to the action button. Whether you want to launch your favorite app, control your smart home devices, or perform a specific task, the action button controls give you the flexibility to tailor your device to your needs.

Phone Call Recording

Have you ever wished you could record an important phone call? With iOS 18, that wish becomes a reality. The phone app now includes the ability to record calls directly, ensuring that you never miss a crucial detail or conversation. This feature is particularly useful for business calls, interviews, or any situation where you need to keep a record of the discussion.

Voice Recording Transcriptions

iOS 18 takes voice recordings to the next level with the introduction of transcription capabilities. Whether you’re recording a meeting, lecture, or personal note, you can now have your voice recordings automatically transcribed for easier reference. This feature saves you the time and effort of manually transcribing recordings, allowing you to quickly search through the text and find the information you need.

Photos App Enhancements

The Photos app in iOS 18 has received some impressive upgrades, thanks to the power of artificial intelligence. You can now effortlessly remove unwanted objects from your photos and take advantage of advanced photo editing tools. These enhancements make it easier than ever to perfect your photos, whether you’re a professional photographer or simply looking to improve your snapshots. The features introduced in iOS 18 collectively aim to make your daily interactions with your device more efficient, enjoyable, and tailored to your specific needs. From customizable Control Center and enhanced lock screen to improved calculator and messaging capabilities, iOS 18 offers a range of features that you will find yourself using every day. With app locking for added privacy, Math Anywhere for convenient calculations, action button controls for customization, phone call recording for important conversations, voice recording transcriptions for easy reference, and AI-powered photo enhancements, iOS 18 truly improves your iOS experience to new heights.

With these features at your fingertips, iOS 18 promises to be a significant upgrade that will enhance your daily smartphone experience. Embrace the power and convenience of these features and discover how they can streamline your tasks, improve your productivity, and make your interactions with your device more enjoyable than ever before.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



