iOS 18.1 Adds Photo Clean Up & More Apple Intelligence

Apple’s latest developer beta, iOS 18.1, is set to transform the way you interact with your photos and notifications. This new beta brings a range of new features, with a particular emphasis on advanced photo cleanup capabilities and enhanced Apple Intelligence summaries. These tools aim to streamline your digital life, making it easier to manage your images and stay on top of important information. The video below from Stephen Robles gives us a look at the new Photo Clean Up feature and also more information on Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.1.

Unleashing the Power of Photo Cleanup

The crown jewel of iOS 18.1 is undoubtedly the innovative photo cleanup tool. This feature empowers you to effortlessly remove unwanted subjects from your photos with just a few taps, brushes, or circles. By harnessing the power of innovative photo AI technology, the tool intelligently fills in the background where subjects have been removed, creating a seamless and natural-looking image.

Remove subjects from photos with ease

Leverage advanced photo AI for seamless background filling

Works on all saved photos, not just those taken with the iPhone camera

Reversible edits ensure you can always revert to the original photo

While the photo cleanup tool excels at handling photos with a limited number of subjects, it may encounter some challenges when dealing with larger groups. Nevertheless, this feature represents a significant leap forward in mobile photo editing, providing you with unprecedented control over your images.

Streamlining Notifications with Apple Intelligence Summaries

In addition to the photo cleanup tool, iOS 18.1 introduces enhanced Apple Intelligence summaries. This feature provides you with concise and informative summaries for text messages, emails, and notifications from various apps. By allowing these summaries in the notification settings for all apps, you can stay informed without feeling overwhelmed by a constant barrage of notifications.

Apple Intelligence summaries are particularly useful for apps like Slack and Microsoft Teams, which often generate a high volume of notifications. With these summaries, you can quickly grasp the essential information without having to read through entire threads or messages, saving you valuable time and mental energy.

Enhancing Your Podcast Experience

iOS 18.1 also brings improvements to the Apple Podcasts app, introducing enhanced chapter markers that provide both visual and haptic feedback. This feature allows you to easily navigate through your favorite podcasts, making it simpler to find specific segments or moments within an episode.

Availability and Release

It is important to note that the photo cleanup feature and Apple Intelligence summaries are currently part of the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 3. These features are expected to be made available to the general public later in the year, giving developers ample time to test and refine them before the official release.

iOS 18.1 represents a significant step forward in mobile operating systems, focusing on enhancing your user experience through improved photo editing capabilities and more efficient notification management. By leveraging advanced AI technologies and intuitive design, Apple aims to simplify and streamline your digital life, allowing you to focus on what matters most.

Source & Image Credit: Stephen Robles



