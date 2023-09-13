iOS 17 release date is 18th September

The new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro handsets are now official, they will launch on the 22nd of September and now we have official details on the iOS 17 release date, Apple has confirmed it will be next Monday the 18th of September.

Apple has also revealed that as well as iOS 17, we will also get a range of other software updates on the 18th of September, which will include iPadOS 17 for the iPad, watchOS 10 for the Apple Watch, tvOS 17 for the Apple TV, and HomePodOS 17.

Apple will not be releasing the new version of macOS next week, this will land at a later date, probably in either October or November along with a new range of Macs, as yet we do not have any specific release date details.

The iOS 17 software update will bring a wide range of new features to the iPhone, This will include a new Standby feature that will let you use your iPhone as a bedside clock when it is docked in landscape mode.

There is also an updated Lock Screen and some new Wallpaper, plus a range of interactive Widgets and more, including a new Stat of Min in the health app which is designed for mental health. We are looking forward to getting all of the new software updates next week, as soon as we get some details on a specific release time, we will let you know.

