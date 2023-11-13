iOS 17.1.1 battery life test (Video)

Apple recently released their iOS 17.1.1 software update for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 17.1.1 and watchOS 10.1.1 at the same time, these updates included a range of performance improvements and bug fixes for the iPhone.

Now we get to find out if there are any improvements in battery life in the new iOS 17.1.1 software update over the previous version of iOS, the video below from iAppleBytes tests out the battery life in this new update.

As we can see from the video there are no battery life improvements in the new iOS 17.1.1 over the previous iOS 17.1 software, this may change with the next version of Apple’s iOS which is iOS 17.2 which is currently in beta.

The new iOS 17.2 update will bring a range of new features to the iPhone, this will include the new Journal app, a standout feature that was unveiled with iOS 17. Tailor-made for avid journal keepers, this game-changing app now offers seamless synchronization across your iPhone, iPad, and Mac, revolutionizing the daily journaling experience for the contemporary diarist.

Additionally, Apple Music receives a significant upgrade. Prepare to elevate your audio adventures with Apple Music’s latest enhancements. The newly introduced favorites playlist keeps your most-adored tracks readily accessible, while the collaborative playlists option allows you to blend musical preferences with friends, creating harmonies of collective tastes.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes



