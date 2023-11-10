Apple releases iOS 17.2 beta 2 and iPadOS 17.2 beta 2

Apple has released some new betas for developers, these include iPadOS 17.2 beta 2 for the iPad and iOS 17.2 beta 2 for the iPhone, these new betas have been released to developers and they come two weeks after the previous beta. Apple is also expected to release some new public betas of the software soon.

The new iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 software updates will bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, they will also bring a range of performance improvements, bug fixes, and probably some security updates.

Included in the iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 updates is Apple’s new Journal app, One of the stars of this update is the innovative Journal app, first introduced in iOS 17. It’s a game-changer for those who love to keep a daily journal. Now, seamlessly syncing across your iPhone, iPad, and Mac, the Journal app is designed for the modern-day diarist.

The update also brings some new features to Apple Music, Get ready to amp up your music listening with new features in Apple Music. With the new favorites playlist, your most-loved tunes are always at your fingertips. Plus, the collaborative playlists feature means you can merge musical minds with friends, crafting playlists that are a chorus of shared tastes.

The new iOS 17.2 beta 2 and iPadOS 17.2 software are now available for developers to try out, you can find out more information over at Apple’s developer’s website at the link below. As this is the second beta in the series, it will be a while before the final version lands, we are expecting this to happen sometime in December.

Stay tuned as we continue to provide updates on the journey towards the final release. Whether you’re a developer looking to harness the new features or an Apple aficionado eager for the next big thing, the future looks bright—and it’s just a beta away.

Source: Apple

Image Credit: Amanz



