iOS 17.03 battery life tested (Video)

Apple recently released their iOS 17.0.3 software update for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 17.0.3 at the same time, these updates fixed some bugs in iOS 17 and also came with some performance improvements.

One of the major updates for the new iOS 17.0.3 was a bug fix for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max smartphones that fixed an overheating issue that some devices have been experiencing under certain circumstances, these issues have now been fixed.

Now we get to find out if there are any improvements in battery life with the new iOS software update, the video below from iAppleBytes tests out the battery life on a range of iPhones.

As we can see from the video this software update does come with some improved battery life on some of the handsets tested, including the iPhone SE and iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and the iPhone 12.

So it looks like on older models of the iPhone this new iOS 17.0.3 software update does bring some battery life improvements to some models of the iPhone. The update is now available to download and you can install it by going to Settings > General > Software update and then Download and install, it is recommended that you install the update if you are running iOS 17 on your device.

Source & Image Credit: iApplebytes



