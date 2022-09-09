iOS 16 and watchOS coming 12th September

Apple’s iOS 16 is coming next Monday the 12th of September, this was confirmed by Apple earlier this week. Apple will also release their new watchOS 9 software update at the same time, iPadOS 16 is expected next month along with the new iPads.

The new iPhone 14 models will go up for pre-order later today and the new Apple Watch models will also go up for pre-order at 1PM today.

Apple’s watchOS 9 and iOS 16 will bring a wide range of new features to the Apple Watch and to the iPhone.

Here is a list of devices that are eligible for the update.

iPhone models compatible with iOS 16:

iPhone 13

‌iPhone 13‌ mini

iPhone 13 Pro

‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

‌iPhone 12‌ Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

‌iPhone 11‌ Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

‌iPhone‌ XS

‌iPhone‌ XS Max

‌iPhone‌ XR

‌iPhone‌ X

‌iPhone‌ 8

‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

Apple Watch models compatible with watchOS 9:

Apple Watch Series 4.

Apple Watch Series 5.

Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple Watch Series 8.

Apple Watch Ultra.

We are looking forward to the new Apple Watch and iPhone software updates that are coming next Monday. As soon as we get some more details on exactly what time the updates will land, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

