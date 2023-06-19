iOS 16.6 Public Beta 3 released

Apple has released iOS 16.6 Public Beta 3 to public beta testers, the software comes shortly after the release of the third developer beta of iOS 16.6. This new beta brings a range of new features to the iPhone. This update has been released two weeks after the last public beta.

The iOS 16.6 software comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, the software does not appear to come with any major new features. The new iOS 16.6 Public Beta 3 is now available to download, you can find out more details over at Apple’s public beta website at the link below. We are expecting the final version of iOS 16.6 to be released sometime before the end of June. As soon as we get some information on a possible release date, we will let you know.

Apple also has beta s of iOS 17 available to test out, this was released at their Worldwide Developer Conference earlier this month, we are expecting the second beta of this software to either land this week or next week.

The final version of Apple’s iOS 17 is expected to be released in September along with the new iPhone 15. There should be four versions of the iPhone 15 at launch, these will include the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

