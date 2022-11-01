iOS 16.2 should land in Mid-December

Apple recently released its first beta of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2, and now it looks like we have some details on when the updates will land.

The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman as part of his weekly Power On newsletter, he has revealed that we can expect these updates around Mid-December. You can see what he had to say about Apple’s release schedule below.

While the new Macs won’t debut until next year, the company still has some software coming. The iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 updates, which began beta testing this past week, should be released around mid-December.

Apple had earlier hoped to include the MacBook Pro as part of those releases, but rolling out a new Mac in December wouldn’t make much sense.

What is interesting is about the release of Apple’s new Macs, it looks like we will have to wait until next year to see these.

The iOS 16.2 software update will bring some more new features to the iPhone, this will include the new Live activities feature for the iPhone’s Lock Screen. This will display things like live scores for sports and also the status of things like where your uber is and more.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when Apple is planning to release these new software updates for the iPhone and iPad, we will let you know.

Source Bloomberg



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals