iOS 15.5 will bring back playback speed for third party music apps

Apple is currently working on iOS 15.5, we had the fourth beta of the software last week and we are expecting another beta release tomorrow.

We have already heard about a number of features and changes coming to the iPhone with the iOS 15.5 software update.

Now it has been revealed that Apple will reintroduce an Apple Music API that let third-party music apps allow their users to change the payback speeds of songs in their app.

The news was announced by an Apple software engineer, Joe Kun, you can see more information on this below.

We have re-evaluated our previous decision to disable changing the playback rate for subscription content from Apple Music in third-party applications, and we came to the conclusion that we could safely enable that functionality again, just like before the release of iOS 15.4.

As such, this issue is fixed in iOS 15.5 beta 4.

This feature was included in the new iOS 15.5 beta 4 software that Apple released last week, so it will be in the final version when it is released.

We are expecting Apple to release this new iOS software update sometime this month, the update should be released before the end of May, probably within the next few weeks.

